Firearm and ammunition seized on Delacree Lane, man charged

The police are reporting that a man was charged following the seizure of a Smith and Wesson nine millimetre pistol along with eight 9mm rounds of ammunition on Delacree Lane, Kingston 11.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 42-year-old Charlton Ellis of Delacree Lane, Kingston 11.

The Hunts Bay Police report that about 5:20 p.m. on Friday, January 08, cops were on patrol when Ellis was seen among a group of men.

On seeing the police, all four men ran.

The police say Ellis was later held with the weapon.

He was arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

