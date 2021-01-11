Government pursuing partnership to maximise bamboo industry potential

The Government is looking to forge stakeholder partnerships aimed at maximising the potential of Jamaica’s bamboo industry.

State minister in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Dr Norman Dunn, says discussions are under way with several overseas investors with a view to securing their support to expand the sector.

Additionally, he said the Government is looking to partner with a United States-based university to explore the possibility of manufacturing more products from the plant.

These engagements, Dunn pointed out, are being spearheaded by the ministry.

He was speaking with JIS News during a tour of Superchard and Sons Furnishing Company at the White Marl Complex in St Catherine on Friday.

The entity uses local bamboo to manufacture furniture, and is advanced in establishing a research and training centre to facilitate the technology’s transfer.

In praising the entity for its focus, Dunn said local innovators like Superchard, can potentially help Jamaica emerge stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He pointed out that innovators have demonstrated through their engagements that they have the knowledge, among other inputs, to facilitate this.

“We believe that the time is right for persons to invest in Jamaica, and we see a great example here [in Superchard and Sons],” the state minister said, while encouraging consumers to purchase more locally-manufactured products.

“We import too much, and we can manufacture [many of the imported products] right here [in Jamaica]. We are encouraging you [Superchard], as we are encouraging other manufacturers and innovators in Jamaica, to come forward and produce world-class, quality products that we believe can stand the test of time and scrutiny anywhere in the world. This is the right time to invest,” Dunn stated.

The state minister further pointed out that by virtue of Superchard also utilising local lumber to manufacture high-quality products, it demonstrates the entity’s“tremendous” export potential.