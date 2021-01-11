Indian High Commission distributes COVID-19 protective equipment to schools

On Friday, the High Commission of India provided medical equipment, including masks, sanitisers and swabs, to local schools in St Mary through the social service group, Icons of Annotto Bay. The donation also contained notebooks and other stationery items for the children. The total value of the donation was $2 million.

Members of the Indian High Commission accompanied Dr Nagendra Babu and Dr Alekya Daram, directors of Icons of Annotto Bay, to the schools to distribute the items. The schools visited were Hillside Primary and Infant School, Islington and St Mary high schools.

Speaking on the occasion, Girish Juneja, second secretary at the high commission, said, “Jamaica is now in the process of restarting face-to-face classes. We thought it best to contribute towards the prevention of COVID-19 spread by providing medical protective equipment to the schools. We will arrange and provide similar material in other parishes.” He also commended the work of the Jamaican Government in minimising the spread of COVID-19 through strict implementation of protocols, even while managing to keep the country open and its economy functional.

Dr Babu thanked the high commission for its help. His organisation has been conducting regular medical clinics and providing medical services and equipment in St Mary, particularly for the children and the elderly.