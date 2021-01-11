KSAMC closing offices for cleaning Tuesday after worker tests positive for COVID
The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation will on Tuesday close its main offices on Church Street in Kingston for deep cleaning and sanitising.
It follows Monday’s confirmation that a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.
The Corporation says it is seeking to minimise the risks associated with the virus.
The Health Ministry will on Tuesday release the COVID figures as at Monday.
However, as at Sunday, there were 13,637 cases with 1,659 active.
Kingston led the parish tally with the number of infections since the first case was detected on March 10, 2020.
Parish breakdown for COVID cases
Kingston & St Andrew - 4,075
St James - 1,432
St Ann - 876
Westmoreland - 739
Clarendon - 660
Manchester - 642
St Thomas - 504
St Elizabeth - 397
St Mary - 397
Trelawny - 384
Portland - 377
Hanover - 324
