KSAMC closing offices for cleaning Tuesday after worker tests positive for COVID

The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation will on Tuesday close its main offices on Church Street in Kingston for deep cleaning and sanitising.

It follows Monday’s confirmation that a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19.

The Corporation says it is seeking to minimise the risks associated with the virus.

The Health Ministry will on Tuesday release the COVID figures as at Monday.

However, as at Sunday, there were 13,637 cases with 1,659 active.

Kingston led the parish tally with the number of infections since the first case was detected on March 10, 2020.

Parish breakdown for COVID cases

Kingston & St Andrew - 4,075

St James - 1,432

St Ann - 876

Westmoreland - 739

Clarendon - 660

Manchester - 642

St Thomas - 504

St Elizabeth - 397

St Mary - 397

Trelawny - 384

Portland - 377

Hanover - 324

