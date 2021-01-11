Man charged over St Ann attack that left one dead, three injured

The police in St Ann have charged 18-year-old Linchris McBean, otherwise called ‘Fras’, of Damhead, Steer Town in the parish in relation to a gun attack on New Year’s Day that left three injured and one dead.

McBean has been charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and wounding with intent.

He was charged on Friday, January 08.

His court date has not been finalised.

The attack left 39-year-old Hussein Fletcher, a groundsman of Damhead, Steer Town in the parish, dead.

The police report that about 6:05 p.m., on Friday, January 01, Fletcher was among a group of persons when they were pounced upon by McBean who fired shots at them.

Fletcher and three other persons shot and were taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other persons were admitted for treatment.

An intense investigation was launched and McBean was arrested and placed before an identification parade where he was positively pointed out.

He was subsequently charged following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

