MMS launches group to empower women - Recognises 12 female employees

Twelve women, employees of Manpower & Maintenance Services Limited (MMS), were on Friday recognised and honoured for their academic achievement as the M. Audrey Stewart-Hinchcliffe-led organisation launched the M’Power Women’s Group, an entity dedicated to the “upliftment” of women “through work and education”.

Founded by Chairman and CEO M. Audrey Stewart-Hinchcliffe as part of the activities to commemorate MMS’ 30th anniversary, the primary objective of the M’Power Women’s Group “is to address issues that affect women at the workplace and motivate them to improve their education and upgrade their skills while on the job, either through the Institute for Workforce Education & Development, a Manpower affiliate, or other educational institutions,” the Manpower head said.

Those honoured at Friday’s launch ceremony included two holders of master’s degrees, two with bachelor’s degrees, and eight persons who received certificates from various educational institutions.

“All of these women came to Manpower with only high-school certification to fill entry-level positions - some as clerks and administrative assistants. Today, several of them are senior and middle managers and I congratulate them for the strides they have made, both professionally and personally,” Hinchcliffe said. One man was also honoured.

Conceptualised as “part of my legacy”, Hinchcliffe said the group, which was launched on her 81st birthday on Friday, January 8, is being registered as a not-for-profit organisation and will be financed by an initial personal contribution of $500,000. Deputy CEO Garth Hinchcliffe also pledged to donate $100,000.

“As founder and patron, my role at this time is to support its development and help to increase awareness about its activities. My dream is for this group to provide a context for women to continue to grow and develop long after I have left the company. My vision is also for the M’Power Women’s Group to be a motivator for the female children of employees. The by-laws are now being finalised, so it will be a legal entity served by delegates from across the organisation.” Select female family members have been appointed to the board, Hinchcliffe added.

The group is expected to raise funds, organise educational programmes and provide scholarships to benefit women both in and outside of the organisation; and there will be an annual M’Power Women’s Forum to discuss the concerns of women in the workplace. “We will also recognise men in the organisation who are achievers,” Hinchcliffe said.

A ‘Milestone Event’

Managing Director of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE), Marlene Street Forrest, who was guest speaker at the launch, congratulated Manpower on taking such an important step. She said the launch is a “milestone event and fits well into the millennial goals, and will empower Jamaican women and provide them with employment and opportunity to better themselves and their families”. She said the non-profit group “must lend itself to advancing Jamaica’s social infrastructure,” and invited the members to “reach out to the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange (JSSE), because we believe we can assist you in the growth of your non-profit organisation”.

Street Forrest referred to the many services that the JSSE can offer to assist the M’Power Women’s Group to achieve its goals, and urged the group to avail itself of the training now being offered by the JSSE. “Your CEO and patron thinks big and this must be a flagship.” The training, she said, will help the group to design projects and proposals “for acceptance by multilateral organisations … and to put on to the JSSE for social funding; and we will be reaching out to you so that you can develop this foundation and assist you with your vision”.

The JSE head also encouraged the women “not only to save, but invest,” and to consider contributing part of the proceeds earned from investment to the group “to continue the growth and sustainability”.

Street Forrest lauded Hinchcliffe’s effort and pledged to work with the group through the JSSE to promote its “growth, development and sustainability”.