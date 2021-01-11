NWC’s Bulstrode plant in Westmoreland at 50% capacity, water woes for some communities

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that the Bulstrode Treatment Plant in Westmoreland continues to operate at 50 per cent of its capacity due to a reduction in storage tank levels following recent emergency pipeline repairs.

This has resulted in some customers served by this system experiencing low water pressures or no water conditions.

The company is, however, advising that water will be trucked to the impacted areas.

Affected areas include sections of Broughton, Top Road, Little London, New Hope, Albany Housing Scheme, Bay Road, Delveland and Grange Hill.

The NWC says that every effort is being made to restore full operation once storage levels have increased.

