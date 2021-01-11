One more COVID-19 fatality, 89 new cases

Jamaica on Sunday recorded an additional COVID-19 fatality, pushing the tally to 313.

The deceased is a 64-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew.

Meanwhile, there were 89 new cases with ages ranging from four to 86 years, pushing the total to 13,637 with 1,659 being active.

Of the new cases, 34 are males and 55 are females.

In the meantime, there were 77 more recoveries, increasing the total to 11,506.

Some 88 persons are in hospital with six being moderately ill and five critically ill.

Five persons are in government quarantine, while 31,053 are at home.

