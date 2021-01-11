Portland businessmen charged with breaching COVID regulations

The Portland police have laid charges against two businessmen in the parish for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) and the Noise Abatement Act.

Charged are Demar Bell, 35 years old, and his brother Colin Bell, 34, operators of the Seabells Resort located in Hope Bay, Portland. Also charged is Janiel Dormer, a 26-year-old sound system operator of a Snow Hill address in the parish.

The charges arose out of an alleged illegal entertainment event which was held at the Seabell Resort on January 1.

According to the police, they visited the Seabell Resort on New Year’s Day, where an unauthorised event was in progress. The police said that the men were warned to discontinue the event, but that upon their return some hours later, approximately 300 persons were seen at the venue and a party was in full swing.

The three were warned for prosecution and subsequently served with summons on January 6.

This recent incident comes on the heels of another business operator, Caroline Miller of Berrydale, who was charged on January 3 for breaching the DRMA and the Noise Abatement Act.

They are all scheduled to appear in the Portland Parish Court.