Raft captains give thanks for $6.23m aid

A combined total of $6.23 million was paid out to 89 raft captains employed to River Rafting in Trelawny. The aid consists of $40,000 in government care package, $21,000 from Jamaica Red Cross and $9,000 from River Rafting to each raft captain.

Florence Campbell, administration manager at River Rafting, told The Gleaner, “We closed in March 2020 and opened for one day each week in August. The usual tourist from cruise ships and hotels were absent. This meant that for weeks the raft captains were not able to earn. The packages they got were highly appreciated. But for the gace of God, I don’t know how they survived during the lockdown, and even up to this point.”

Volunteers

Annette Carvalho, president of the Trelawny branch of the Red Cross said, “Our organisation is made up in the main by volunteers. From time to time, we would have first-aid training for workers of different organisations. The training is certified and the organisations pay. Because of COVID-19 protocols, we were unable to have any form of training. From money we had, we have been able to give to these raft captains when their situation was brought to our attention.”

Joseph Palmer, one of the raft captains who received from the Red Cross, is very thankful.

“I operate a bar,, which has helped me to keep my head above waters. Many of my regular clients were out of a job so there was very little extra to spend on luxury. I am lucky, to God be the glory.”

Junior Harrison, a raft captain and Baptist deacon, said, “COVID-19 has strengthened my belief in God. I cannot point to any one thing, but I have survived. My Heavenly Father takes care of his children, and I am one of them.”

Campbell is hoping that the “Government can provide another stimulus package for employees of River Rafting. All of us are facing desperate times. Locals alone cannot run rafting. Something has to be done, because COVID-19 has devastated our business”.