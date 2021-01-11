Transforming lives in Allman Town

Isha McCleary is on a mission to transform the lives of residents in and around Allman Town in Kingston, through various programmes and initiatives being offered by the Optimist Club of the St Matthew’s Anglican Church, for which she is president.

The club recently celebrated its 15th anniversary of service to the community and McCleary is seeking to spread its wings by recruiting more members and eventually increasing its outreach programmes targeting the less fortunate.

In an interview with The Gleaner recently, she spoke about the plans of growing the club’s membership, well beyond its current 44 members.

McCleary shared that since COVID-19 hit Jamaica in March, adversely affecting the lives of many persons, the Optimist Club of the St Matthew’s Anglican Church has stepped up to the plate and has played its part in replacing frowns with smiles.

As a testament, beneficiaries shared that they made good use of the food packages the club has been distributing to them.

Persons told The Gleaner that with job losses spurred by COVID-19, food has been scarce in many households and the packages they received, helped them provide for their children, especially with fresh meals, so they could log on to online classes. They reported receiving well-needed toiletries and essentials such as flour, rice, cooking oil and other items.

‘We Want Your Support’

“For 15 years we have been putting smiles on the faces of children and families in the community. We want your support and need your volunteerism into our club. We are looking for more persons to join this noble organisation so that we can reach more people.

“For 15 years we have been bringing out the best in children in terms of providing food items for them and their families, and also providing scholarships for children in primary and high schools. We have helped fire victims in the community as well,” McCleary said, adding that the club hosts reading sessions on the first and fourth Saturday of every month.

“We assist children with their reading skills. We also have a breakfast programme. We try to work directly with schools and so we go out to infant and basic schools in the community of Allman Town and beyond, to provide breakfast as well as scholarships. We have provided as much as $50,000 in scholarships. This month, we are providing another $50,000 to a first-form student so one lucky child will be better off,” she continued.

To become a member of the club, persons have to be 18 years or older and must be citizens of good character.

“In other words, we don’t want any criminals to be part of our club,” McCleary said.

jason.cross@gleanerjm.com