Turbidity forces shutdown of Cascade, Hanover water system

Sections of Hanover served by the Cascade Water Facility are now without water after the National Water Commission (NWC) was forced to shut down the system.

The NWC says this is because of high turbidity levels.

Affected areas:

Cascade

Pondside

Great Valley

Jericho

Retrieve

Claremount

Smithfield

Willoughby

Cold Spring

The water commission says it will resume operations as soon as the turbidity subsides.

