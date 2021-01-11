Update | Child killed and father injured in Trelawny, two arrested

The police in Trelawny have launched a probe into the death of four-year-old Cloey Brown and the injuring of her father at their home in Freemans Hall, Ulster Spring on Monday.

The police say information received is that on Sunday, January 10, a dispute developed between two brothers, which resulted in threats being issued.

They further say that it is reported that about 1:05 a.m Cloey and her father were at home when he was called by someone outside of his home.

When he opened the door, a tussle reportedly ensued followed by loud explosions.

The police say the child was shot in the abdomen, while her father was shot in one of his legs.

They were taken to hospital where Cloey was pronounced dead and her father admitted in stable condition.

The brother and another man are now in custody.

