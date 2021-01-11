‘We couldn’t think of a better way to contribute’ - Medical entity provides tablets for children in West Kingston

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Desmond McKenzie, on Friday received tablet computers valued at $500,000 for needy students living in west Kingston, for which he is the member of parliament.

The devices, which were donated by Imaging and Intervention Associates, were presented to McKenzie at the ministry’s offices in Kingston by the medical entity’s founding partner and consultant radiologist, Dr Duane Chambers.

The minister, who welcomed the gesture, said the tablets will go a far way in assisting the youngsters who he said are “in need of these devices”.

McKenzie said, to date, over 200 tablets provided by several stakeholders and interests have been distributed to children in communities across the constituency.

“We have received tablets through the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, and we have gotten assistance from individuals who believe that education is key to the success of these youngsters,” he said.

In this regard, McKenzie said he was “exceedingly happy” that Imaging and Intervention Associates “have found it in your heart to remember the young people in West Kingston”.

Three of the beneficiary students received devices during the presentation ceremony

One of the recipients, Kingston Technical High School student Cassandra Gray, thanked the donors, noting that their gesture was timely in light of the COVID-19 pandemic now impacting Jamaica.

The other two students, Akeelah Frazer from North Street Primary School, and Ishmael Duckett from St Aloysius Primary School, who will be sitting the upcoming Primary Exit Profile exams, said they were also grateful for the tablets.

They told JIS News that the devices will greatly assist their preparations for the upcoming exams.

Chambers said the desire to assist needy children with their educational development prompted his organisation to provide the tablets.

“We couldn’t think of a better way to contribute to furthering the education of one of the most vulnerable populations in our communities. So we are happy to help in the small way that we can, and we certainly hope that it will help our children,” he added.