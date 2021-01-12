COVID alarm at Freeport Police Lock-up

Christopher Thomas/Gleaner Writer

WESTERN BUREAU:

There is now a COVID alarm at the Freeport police lock-up in St James.

Health authorities have not yet released the details of their assessment.

However, they have reportedly completed their investigations at the facility and are expected to release a statement soon.

Head of the St James Police Division, Superintendent Vernon Ellis could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Meanwhile, president of the Cornwall Bar Association Lambert Johnson said the development will impact the legal representation of some detainees at the lock-up.

Johnson also said he is expecting that the authorities to shortly detail if there will be changes in how lawyers may interact with their clients.

However, he said, it is likely that identification parades will be put on hold.

Johnson also said persons scheduled to appear in the St James Circuit and Gun courts for bail applications and trials are likely to be affected.

As at Monday, Jamaica recorded 13,760 cases of COVID-19.

St James accounted for 1,446 cases, making it the parish with the highest number of infections in western Jamaica.

Overall, Kingston and St Andrew with 4,096 cases lead the tally and St Catherine second with 2,842 cases.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.