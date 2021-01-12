'I was crushed'... PM heartbroken by murder of 4-year-old Trelawny girl

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has said he has been left heartbroken by the murder of four-year-old Chloe Brown.

Little Chloe was shot dead at her home in Freeman's Hall, Trelawny on Monday night during a domestic dispute that involved her father and others.

Her father was shot and injured.

"As a father I was crushed by the news of the death of this innocent child," said Holness in a statement Tuesday.

"She went to bed, in a place where she was supposed to be most protected and devastatingly, that is where she lost her life," he said.

The Prime Minister said the death of the child must be strongly condemned.

At the same time, he has urged Jamaicans to use mediation and dispute resolution platforms to handle disagreements without resorting to violence and force.

The Prime Minister said Chloe’s death could have been avoided had the parties sought to resolve their grievance through the appropriate channels.

According to Holness, the level of violence in Jamaica is alarmingly high and is stunting the growth and development of the country.

"Violence is literally robbing us of a peaceful and prosperous existence," said the Prime Minister.

