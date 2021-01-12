Patrons at illegal Portland party vandalise police vehicle

The police are reporting that a service vehicle was vandalised in Portland on Sunday as cops tried to shutdown an illegal party.

They say the incident happened shortly after 10:00 p.m. in Sandshore district, Manchioneal.

The police say over 150 patrons were at the event.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.