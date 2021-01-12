Photos | Major gun, ammunition bust at wharf in St James

The police are reporting that there was a major firearm and ammunition bust at the wharf in St James on Monday.

According to the police, 19 firearms, including six high powered rifles, and just over 470 assorted rounds of ammunition have been seized.

They say a major multi-agency investigation is now underway as investigators seek to identify the individuals responsible.

The police say more information will be provided.

Last year, the St James Police Division recorded the highest number of illegal gun seizures with 116 firearms and 1,378 assorted round of ammunition.

Head of the St James police department Senior Superintendent Vernon Ellis says the parish in on a campaign to find illegal guns

