Samuda condemns robbery of trade centre building for the visually impaired

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Karl Samuda, is expressing disappointment and shock at reports of Saturday morning’s robbery of the Creative Craft Plus building on Hanover Street in downtown Kingston.

The trade centre, which employs and trains persons who are blind and visually impaired, specialises in chair caning as well as wicker furniture making and repair.

Samuda is condemning this act of criminality.

“This form of criminal behaviour is not just callous, but a blatant attack on the disabled community who are among the most vulnerable in our society,” Samuda said.

He is calling for persons to come forward and give information to the police so that those responsible can be held accountable for their actions.

Samuda is also urging members of society to reach out to persons with disabilities to show them care and support.

- JIS News

