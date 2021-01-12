Two more COVID-19 fatalities, 123 new cases

Jamaica on Monday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 315.

Those who have died are a 69-year-old male from St Ann and a 43-year-old female from St Thomas.

One other fatality is under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were 123 new cases with ages ranging from one month to 93 years, pushing the total to 13,760 with 1,762 being active.

Of the new cases, 72 are men and 51 are women.

In the meantime, there were 20 more recoveries, increasing the total to 11,526.

Some 82 persons are in hospital with four being moderately ill and six critically ill.

Fourteen persons are in government quarantine, while 30,354 are at home.

