Christine Gayle Ranger: The ice cream maker

Seventy-three-year-old Christine Gayle Ranger has been a member of the 4-H Club since she was a child attending primary school. Today, she spends her time training other club members at the Hayes Primary and Junior High School in Clarendon, and there is no letting up where this is concerned.

This senior has it down pat when it comes on to making wines from jackfruit, breadfruit, coconut, pimento, susumber, noni – the list would be too long to name the many ingredients she can use to make wine, which she says takes 21 days to set. She also makes liqueur with the ingredients.

Gayle Ranger is just as creative when it comes on to making ice cream, as she lists some of the products she uses to make it – breadfruit, soursop and cashew are among her faves.

For Gayle Ranger, there is nothing like being a part of the 4-H Club, as she says it can open doors for those involved such as receiving scholarships to travel abroad, getting assistance with farming and, most of all, the wealth of knowledge that can be gained in the culinary and craft making industries, where she has collected over 200 certificates.

Gayle Ranger, who enjoys sharing her knowledge and skills to young people, said she feels pretty young herself and is not afraid to engage in any of the activities that they do.

A very active member in sporting activities, she has numerous trophies to show from her competitions at the G.C. Foster College and Mona Bowl, as well as topping her field in a charity 5K run/walk event last year.

Gayle Ranger said her lifestyle keeps her healthy and fit as she seizes every opportunity to walk. Living in Corn Piece, she walks most times from Hayes back to her home.

When it comes to her diet, she mainly eats wheat, stays away from juice, and mostly consumes water.

A member of the Hayes Church of God of Prophecy, she gushes about time spent with young people. Maybe that’s why you will find her in a mixed group of “young generation and seniors”, competing in the cheerleading competition, where, she said, she never misses a beat or rhythm as she goes through the dance moves and drills.

Looking ahead, Gayle Ranger said, there is no slowing down for her – be it walking, running, and being involved in the 4-H Club.