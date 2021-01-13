Gas prices up $3.06, diesel up $1.84

Gas prices will go up by $3.06 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $115.11 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $117.94.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $1.84 per litre to sell for $114.95.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $3.00 to sell for $91.85.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $3.00 to sell for $53.34, while butane will move down by $3.00 to sell for $50.51 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

