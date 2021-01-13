Monitor your child’s health

With just one week into the new school term, Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams says she is satisfied with the measures put in place at schools to facilitate face-to-face classes.

“I am pleased with the care that I see. They have been careful. You can see where they have been planning for this moment of face to face and it gives confidence that students who are on the compounds physically are here safely,” she noted.

Williams toured three schools in the Corporate Area recently to observe their adherence to the coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols The institutions visited were Penwood High, Seaward Primary and Junior High, and Haile Selassie High.

They are among 125 institutions that were approved for the resumption of face-to-face classes for the second term of the 2020-2021 academic year, which began on Monday, January 4.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), so far, data suggest that children under the age of 18 years represent about 8.5 per cent of reported cases, with relatively few deaths compared to other age groups and usually mild disease. However, cases of critical illness have been reported. As with adults, pre-existing medical conditions have been suggested as a risk factor for severe disease and intensive care admission in children.

Further studies are under way to assess the risk of infection in children and to better understand transmission in this age group.

The role of children in transmission is not yet fully understood. To date, few outbreaks involving children or schools have been reported. However, the small number of outbreaks reported among teaching or associated staff to date suggests that spread of COVID-19 within educational settings may be limited.

As children generally have milder illness and fewer symptoms, cases may sometimes go unnoticed. Importantly, early data from studies suggest that infection rates among teenagers may be higher than in younger children.

Considering that many countries are starting to slowly lift restrictions on activities, the longer-term effects of keeping schools open on community transmission are yet to be evaluated. Some modelling studies suggest that school reopening might have a small effect on wider transmission in the community, but this is not well understood.

Further studies are under way on the role of children in transmission in and outside of educational settings. WHO is collaborating with scientists around the world to develop protocols that countries can use to study COVID-19 transmission in educational institutions.

CHECKLIST FOR PARENTS/CAREGIVERS AND COMMUNITY MEMBERS:

• Monitor your child’s health and keep them home from school if they are ill.

• Teach and model good hygiene practices for your children.

• Wash your hands with soap and safe water frequently. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water, if hands are visibly dirty.

• Ensure that safe drinking water is available and toilets or latrines are clean and available at home.

• Ensure waste is safely collected, stored and disposed of.

• Cough and sneeze into a tissue or your elbow and avoid touching your face, eyes, mouth and nose.

• Encourage your children to ask questions and express their feelings with you and their teachers. Remember that your child may have different reactions to stress; be patient and understanding.

• Prevent stigma by using facts and reminding students to be considerate of one another.

• Coordinate with the school to receive information and ask how you can support school safety efforts.

Source: World Health Organization