St Catherine man charged with murder

Twenty-eight-year-old Prince Levy, a customer service agent of Stanbury Grove, Sligoville in St Catherine, has been charged with murder.

He is charged in relation to the death of 42-year-old Greg Boyden who was killed along the Michael Manley Boulevard in Kingston on Tuesday, January 5.

The police report that about 9:50 a.m., Levy and the deceased were involved in a dispute.

A struggle reportedly ensued and Levy allegedly used a stone to hit Boyden in the head.

Levy reportedly fled in a motor vehicle and Boyden was subsequently taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Levy was later arrested and charged after a question and answer interview.

His court date is being finalised.

