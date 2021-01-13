Two more COVID-19 deaths, 92 new cases

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded two more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 317.

The deceased are a 69-year-old woman from Hanover and a 71-year-old man from St James.

The health ministry says the death of the 71-year-old was previously under investigation.

Meanwhile, there were 92 new cases with ages ranging from two to 82 years, pushing the total to 13,852 with 1,808 being active.

Of the new cases, 43 are males and 49 are females.

In the meantime, there were 42 more recoveries, increasing the total to 11,568.

Some 98 persons are in hospital with six being moderately ill and seven critically ill.

Thirteen persons are in government quarantine, while 27,603 are at home.

