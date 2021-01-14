Corporate Hands| CIBC FirstCaribbean boosts Area 4 police trust fund

Nigel Holness (second left) presents a cheque to Deputy Superintendent Keisha Scott (second right), in support of the Area 4 Police Civic Committee Education Trust Fund. Sharing the moment are Renee Whitehorne (left), marketing manager of the bank, and Wayne Wray (right), chairman of the Trust Fund which supports at-risk youth in the Police Area 4. The bank’s contribution helped to fund scholarships and tablets for students deemed to be at risk of dropping out of school. The Trust Fund, a 20-year-old initiative of the Area 4 Police Civic Committee in partnership with the private sector in Jamaica, has awarded more than 1,200 one-year scholarships to more than 500 vulnerable students aged 12 to18 from low socio-economic backgrounds.