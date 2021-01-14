Five more COVID-19 deaths, 63 new cases

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded five more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 322.

One more case was recorded as a coincidental death, increasing that figure to 51.

Those who have died are:

* A 66-year-old male from St Ann

* A 67-year-old female from St Catherine

* An 80-year-old female from St James

* An 82-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

* An 85-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew

Meanwhile, there were 63 new cases with ages ranging from one to 84 years, pushing the total to 13,915 with 1,841 being active.

Of the new cases, 25 are males and 38 are females.

In the meantime, there were 24 more recoveries, increasing the total to 11,592.

Some 95 persons are in hospital with 10 being moderately ill and nine critically ill.

Twenty-three persons are in government quarantine, while 25,478 are at home.

