Islandwide curfew, COVID restrictions extended until January 31

The Government has extended the islandwide curfew and all other previously announced measures under the Disaster Risk Management Act until Sunday, January 31.

The curfew was set to expire tomorrow.

But, the Government says an extension is needed while the Ministry of Health and Wellness continues to assess the degree of spread of COVID-19 over the holiday season.

Up to Wednesday, January 13, Jamaica recorded 63 new cases, pushing the total to 13,915 with 1,841 being active.

There were also five additional fatalities, moving the total to 322.

With the extension, the islandwide curfew hours will therefore remain in place commencing at 10:00 p.m. nightly and ending at 5:00 a.m. each morning.

All other measures, including the prohibition on parties and events, the public gathering limit of 15 persons as well as measures relating to travel, burials and weddings are unchanged and remain in effect until the end of January.

