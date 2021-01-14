Man charged with murder of four-year-old, wounding father in Trelawny attack

A man has been charged over the shooting death of four-year-old Chloe Brown and the injury of her father at their house in Freeman’s Hall in Trelawny.

Thirty-six-year-old Kevin Williams, otherwise called 'Bug Head', a chef of Freeman’s Hall in the parish and Red Hills Road, Mount Zion in St Andrew, has been charged with murder, wounding with intent, burglary, and illegal possession of firearm.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that about 12:40 p.m. on Monday, January 11, Williams, armed with a firearm, reportedly gained entry to the house through the roof and a struggle ensued between him and Chloe's father.

Williams reportedly fired several shots hitting the father in one of his legs.

Chloe, who was asleep on a bed, was shot in her abdomen, according to the police.

Chloe and her father were taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead and her father admitted in stable condition.

The police say Williams went into hiding and was later found by residents and handed over to the police.

Williams was subsequently arrested.

