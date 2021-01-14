Man fatally shot, girlfriend injured in St Thomas gun attack

St Thomas has recorded its second murder of the year following the shooting death of a chef last night.

His female companion was also shot and injured in the gun attack.

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Micheal Young of Dumfries in the parish.

It is reported that at 9:45 p.m., Young and others, including his girlfriend, were having a drink at his business establishment at Myrie's Plaza on Church Street in Morant Bay when they were approached by a man on foot.

The man, who was armed with a gun, reportedly tapped Young on his shoulder causing him to turn around, and then opened fire.

It is reported that the deceased chef ran and was chased and was shot several times in his back and head.

The police say Young’s lifeless body was found lying face down clad in a red and white T-shirt, black jeans pants, and no shoes.

His girlfriend, who was reportedly shot in her left hand, was taken to hospital and she was treated and released.

The police say seven .45mm spent shells, two bullet fragments, and a damaged bullet were found at the scene.

They say investigators are yet to establish a motive for the killing.

