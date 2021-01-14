St Thomas returning resident freed of assault charges

Forty-eight-year-old returning resident Carl Williams of Yallahs, St Thomas was this week freed of assault charges because there was no evidence to prove that the complainant was beaten.

Williams was charged following an incident in 2018 when it was alleged that he held a 16-year-old boy by the neck, slammed his head on a motor vehicle, and hit him all over his body.

His house was broken into and it was rumoured that it was the complainant who allegedly committed the act.

During cross-examination by Queen’s Counsel Peter Champagnie and attorney-at-law Richard Lynch, who represented Williams, the investigating officer said he did not see any evidence to suggest that the complainant was beaten.

Following the revelation in the Yallahs Parish Court, the defence lawyers made a no-case submission that the elements of the offences were not proven and that there were contradictions in the prosecution’s case.

Parish judge Lushana Jackson upheld the submissions and freed Williams.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.