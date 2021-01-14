Stocks Round Up | Eppley today's top winner

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index closed Thursday with a mild reversal of its losing trend, advancing marginally.

The moderate trading ended with an advance/decline ratio of 42/27.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 464.82 points or 0.12 per cent to close at 386,505.39.

The JSE Main Market Index was up 128.37 points or 0.03 per cent to close at 388,746.14 while the Junior Market Index advanced 32.52 points or 1.23 per cent to close at 2,680.32

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced 4.96 points or 2.56 per cent closing at 198.36.

Overall market activity

82 stocks traded

42 advanced

27 declined

13 traded firm

Winners

Eppley Caribbean Property Fund up 15.32 per cent to close at $47.28

First Rock Cap Holdings USD up 11.73 per cent to close at US$0.08

SSL Venture Capital up 7.84 per cent closing at $0.55

Kingston Properties up 7.41 per cent to close at $7.25

Indies Pharma up 6.72 per cent to close at $2.70

Losers

Eppley Ltd down 29.78 per cent to close at $16.41

Main Event down 7.41 per cent closing at $3.00

JMMB Group 7.50% down 5.41 per cent to close at $0.70

Stationery & Office Supplies Ltd down 5.30 per cent closing at $4.11

Lasco Financial down 5.20 per cent to close at $2.55

Market volume

Some 25 million units valued at over $91 million.

Volume leaders were Derrimon Trading, followed by Wigton and Pulse.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.