Taxi operator’s vehicle recovered following robbery in St Mary

Cops assigned to the Port Maria Police Station, with the assistance of a private security company, recovered a motor vehicle on Purcell Lane, Annotto Bay, St Mary following a robbery on Wednesday.

The police report that about 12:45 p.m., two men wearing masks entered a grey 2014 Toyota Probox which operates as a taxi on the Oracabessa to Ocho Rios route.

Upon reaching the vicinity of Galina, one of the men reportedly pulled a firearm and proceeded to rob the driver of $13,000 and the motor vehicle before escaping.

About 1:05 p.m., the security company and the police were alerted and following an investigation, the motor vehicle was tracked to Purcell Lane where it was found abandoned about 4:30 p.m.

No one was arrested in connection with the recovery.

Investigations are ongoing.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.