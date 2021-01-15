Centenarian Doris Walker happy to see 102

Born on January 9, 1919, in Content Gap, St Andrew, Doris Walker was a picture of joy as she celebrated her 102nd birthday with family members and well-wishers in Portmore, St Catherine, recently.

As her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren gathered at her Pottersdale Avenue residence to mark the milestone with her, Walker told The Gleaner that she was basking in the moment.

“I am alright, man. I feel pleased to see all of them here with me. It feel good, man,” she said with a smile.

“I am the first child of 13 for my mother, Muriel Wray, and father, Joseph Wray. I am proud that I have lived to see this time. I am of the belief that it is my blessings from God, through the Church, as I am a devoted Christian,” added Walker, who is a member of the Portmore Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Her firstborn, Leslie Pinto, said Walker has a great devotion to her children.

“I must say that this lady is a great lady,” he said. “She was a disciplinarian who devoted her life to the upbringing of her children. I have benefited from that as she has stayed home to nurture us.”

At age 40, Walker got married and later moved to Waterford in Portmore, St Catherine.

“She got married to Eric Walker on September 28,1959. He died in 2015, and my grandmother continues to inspire and lead the family. She is a great person to be around. She eats well and is a healthy person for her age,” said grandson Nicarno McFarlane, whom she currently lives with.

St. Catherine South Eastern Member of Parliament (MP) Robert Miller said that he was proud that a special constituent has attained such a milestone.

“I am very pleased ... . I am very proud to be associated with this centenarian’s celebration as her grandson, Kenord Grant of the Bridgeport division, is one of my councillors. Therefore, I have to be here to celebrate with Mrs Walker,” he said.

The MP presented a gift voucher to the celebrant on her special day and wished her continued long life.

Meanwhile, Pastors Coneil Morgan and Dexter Dennis of the Newland Seventh-day Adventist Church offered prayers for the centenarian and her family.

