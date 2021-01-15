Condolence book opens for late NERHA chairman

The North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA) has opened a condolence book in memory of its late board chairman, Tyrone Robinson, who died in the United States of COVID-19 complications on New Year’s Day, Friday, January 1.

In a release, NERHA said the book has been opened and is in place at the NERHA boardroom, at its regional office located at Office 9, Ocean Village Shopping Centre in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

Persons wishing to sign the condolence book may do so between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, and between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Fridays.

The book will remain open until Friday, January 29.

Robinson, 58, was visiting his mother in Florida when he contracted the disease. His passing sent shock waves across the region, where he served as board chairman since 2016.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton hailed Robinson as a visionary leader who brought his expertise to public health, especially to the northeastern side of the island.

Fabia Lamm, NERHA’s regional director, described Robinson as a “board chairman extraordinaire” who had a passion for the health sector.

