Manchester fraudster gets two-year prison sentence

Mandeville, Manchester:

A man found guilty of possession of counterfeit currency and manufacturing counterfeit currency was sentenced to two years in prison at hard labour when he appeared before the Manchester Parish Court last Friday.

Reports are that on June 15, 2015, the cops found 36-year-old Tyrone Graham at a house in Hatfield district in the parish, standing next to a printer, which was ejecting what appeared to be money on paper.

Graham reportedly had one genuine $1,000 and a $500 bill that he was seeking to make copies of.

The convict was also caught with a stencil knife, among other instruments, that were used to make the paper appear as genuine banknotes.

The police seized counterfeit notes totalling $60,000.

The labourer-turned-taxi driver received a two-year sentence on each charge, but will serve them concurrently.