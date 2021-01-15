One more COVID-19 death, 77 new cases

Jamaica on Thursday recorded one more COVID-19 fatality, pushing the total to 323.

The deceased is a 42-year-old woman from Manchester.

Two more cases were recorded as coincidental deaths.

The health ministry says that one of the cases was previously under investigation.

And two other fatalities are being probed.

Meanwhile, there were 77 new cases with ages ranging from 19 days to 92 years, pushing the total to 13,992 with 1,876 being active.

Of the new cases, 31 are males and 46 are females.

In the meantime, there were 38 more recoveries, increasing the total to 11,630.

Some 107 persons are in hospital with 18 being moderately ill and eight critically ill.

Twenty four persons are in government quarantine, while 22,330 are at home.

