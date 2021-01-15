Police seeking man who robbed security guard at UWI

The public is being asked by the Half-Way Tree Police to share any information that can assist investigators to identify and arrest a man who robbed a security guard at gunpoint at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus on Tuesday.

The man, whose picture detectives have obtained from security footage, allegedly pounced upon the security guard about 9:00 am.

The police say he then brandished a handgun and relieved her of a cellphone, a tablet, and several other items.

Investigators are now appealing to anyone who may have information that can assist them to bring the perpetrator to book.

How you can help

Members of the public may contact the Half-Way-Tree Police at 876-926-2551 or 87692651237, Crime Stop at 311, the police 119 number, or the nearest police station.

