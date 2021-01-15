Sagicor promotes talent of team members

Sagicor Group Jamaica recently hosted its S.T.A.R.S Week celebration geared at highlighting excellence among its team members and endorsing their talents.

A long-standing tradition for the company, S.T.A.R.S Week, which stands for Showcasing Talent And Recognising Staff, began in 1984 as a means to promote the holistic development of the company’s employees through a series of creative, motivational and benevolent activities that heighten team spirit among staff.

The recent virtual staging created a platform for Sagicor’s moguls-in-the-making to display and promote their products to their colleagues, as well as recognised and awarded philanthropic team members for their contribution to community development and nation-building.

Kick-started with an online church service, the eventful week also featured a virtual games night, a mental health improvement session, an awards ceremony for Sagicor’s long-serving team members, and a high-energy sound system clash between some executive team members, who entertained their colleagues in a much-talked-about battle of musical wit.

Karl Williams, senior vice-president, Group Human Resources and Corporate Services, Sagicor Group Jamaica, said S.T.A.R.S Week is one of the ways in which Sagicor ensures that its employees can reach their full potential and enjoy a fulfilled life.

“I am amazed each year at the work and talent of many of our team members who successfully manage having a full-time corporate job and spearheading a successful business or a charitable organisation in their free time. The inventiveness and tenacity of these individuals underscore my belief that Jamaicans are some of the strongest and most creative individuals in the world,” he said.

“S.T.A.R.S Week is an all-encompassing employee enrichment activation designed to provide opportunities for our team members to develop themselves, while encouraging a strong sense of camaraderie and support for each other,” he explained.

In addition to the promotion and recognition of team members, the week-long celebration also exercised the company’s philanthropic muscles as organisers hosted an online telethon, dubbed ‘Benefit-A-Thon’, that encouraged team members to pledge and donate cash towards assisting six rural Jamaica schools islandwide.

The schools are: New Hope Primary and Junior High in Westmoreland; Jacks River Primary in St Ann; Brompton Primary in St Elizabeth; New Green Primary and Junior High in Manchester; Green Park Primary and Junior High in Clarendon; and Yallahs High in St Thomas.

The week of activities culminated in an online party, ‘StarStruck’, which was broadcasted via the Fame Frequency virtual party, through a partnership with the RJRGLEANER Communications Group.