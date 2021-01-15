Savage Pen Road in St Andrew to be closed for paving works

The National Works Agency (NWA) says Savage Pen Road in St Andrew will be closed to vehicular traffic on Sunday so as to undertake works.

The roadway will be closed between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The NWA says the closure is necessary to facilitate paving activities associated with the rehabilitation that is now underway at that location.

The roadway is being rehabilitated to serve as an alternative to Gordon Town Road which has been impassable since November 8, 2020.

The NWA says the project involves the cutting, widening and reshaping of the roadway, drainage improvement, the construction of retaining walls, and the installation of guardrails where necessary.

The roadway, which is 1.6 kilometres in length, will be paved with asphaltic concrete.

