St Mary police report disturbing trend of child sexual offences

The St Mary police are reporting a disturbing pattern of child sex offences in the parish.

It's why the commanding officer Superintendent Bobette Morgan-Simpson is pleading for more victims and their families to report these crimes to the police.

"It is a rather frightening and worrying trend," said Morgan Simpson.

However, she did not provide supporting statistics.

According to the superintendent, the offences include having sex with a person under the age of 16 years, sexual touching and buggery.

“It is a serious scourge that is affecting the parish," she said, adding that most of the victims are between 12 and 16 years old and the perpetrators include relatives.

In the meantime, last year there were 29 cases of rape in St Mary.

Morgan Simpson said there was an arrest in 26 of them.

She has vowed to continue raising awareness about sexual crimes especially those involving children being abused by their stepfathers while their mothers remain silent.

"Some of these cases are not reported until a long time after and it is only some time when these children can’t take it any longer; they have had enough, cup over-full that is when they decide to talk," she said.

The St Mary commander further said there have been cases where child victims have developed suicidal tendencies.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.