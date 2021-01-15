TA to embark on early vehicle examinations for road licence renewals

Effective Monday, January 18, 2021, the Transport Authority will begin motor vehicle examinations in preparation for the renewal of road licences which expire on March 31, 2021.

The authority says the early start of examinations is to facilitate the timely submission of road licence applications for the February 1, 2021 start of the 2021/22 road licensing period.

It says this is part of the authority’s thrust to provide convenient and efficient service to customers.

Under this facility, licensees are not required to pay the motor vehicle examination fees upfront, as the fees will be collected upon submission of their applications for renewal of their road licences.

The authority is also advising that persons who failed to renew their road licences last year will enjoy a waiver of the penalty for late submission if they apply by March 31, 2021.

The authority says it will collect and commence processing of all applications without the submission of the police record.

However, final approval of any licence or badge is contingent on the applicant submitting an acceptable record to the transport authority

In the meantime, the agency is reminding customers that all its offices are now cashless facilities.

It says customers may use any of the several payment facilities including paymaster, bill express, pay at the National Commercial Bank (NCB) using bank vouchers, apply online or use debit and credit cards at the office.

Additionally, the authority is reminding all new road licence applicants that they are required to have a tracking device installed on their vehicles which must be verified by its examiners, as part of the requirement for the grant of the road licence.

