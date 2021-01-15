Uptick of COVID-19 cases in Clarendon concerns health officer

Medical Officer of Health for Clarendon Dr Kimberly Campbell is expressing concern with what is happening in the parish in relation to COVID-19 cases.

During her report at the monthly sitting of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation yesterday, Dr Campbell said: “I’m not happy with what is happening in Frankfield. I’m not happy with what is happening in the south by Race Course, Lionel Town, and Hayes, so we have to do some increased testing in those communities.”

Highlighting the hot-spot communities in the parish, she said Tweedside in Peckham currently has seven active coronavirus cases, which is a cause for great concern for her.

On the radar also is Crocked River in Northern Clarendon, with five active cases; Trout Hall has an active case; Woodhall has two active cases; and Chapelton has three.

On the southern end of the parish, there are two active cases in Water Lane, Race Course, four in Lionel Town, and six in Hayes. Longville Park has two.

Reiterating her worry with the growing numbers, Dr Campbell said interventions would be carried out in some of the communities next week.

“We plan to go in with the entire team, reach house-to-house with the COVID message,” she shared.

The intervention will also include testing.

editorial@gleanerjm.com