Williams announces reopening of tablet-request platform

Education Minister Fayval Williams on Tuesday told Parliament that her ministry is working to address issues being faced by parents trying to access the Government’s portal to get a tablet device.

As a result, the platform will be reopened on February 18.

The Own Your Own Device Incentive Programme is an initiative through which the Government is assisting with the purchase of tablets or laptops for students who are in need but are not on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education.

As of December 31, 2020, some 17,773 requests were submitted to the electronic system which approximates to 49 per cent of the target.

System Challenges

The minister informed that the ministry is aware that some tax registration numbers and students’ registration numbers relating to both the students and parents are not being verified by the system, which has caused some frustration among parents.

The minister disclosed that 21,120 contacted the ministry to query students’ registration numbers. All those requests were dealt with. But for those who continue to face challenges, Williams said the ministry has collated a log of those who made official reports to the ministry.

Williams said Tax Administration Jamaica has made available personnel to her ministry to resolve the issue.

“We are intent on having this programme, as was announced, benefit the 36,000 families, and we are hoping that we will do that before the close of the financial year,” Williams stated on Tuesday, while addressing the issue in Parliament.

She disclosed that the distribution of electronic vouchers of $20,000 will soon commence with instructions on how to redeem them.

There are 13 approved vendors across over 100 locations at which the vouchers can be redeemed for tablets.

In the meantime, Williams disclosed that some 76 out of the 129 schools approved for face-to-face classes have resumed.

The official start of the school term began on January 4.

She said the focus of the education ministry at this time is getting students prepared for major and external examinations.

Grade six students at the primary level are scheduled to sit the first of three components of the Primary Exit Profile exam – the Ability Test – on February 23.

“The results of the Ability Test in February will give us a sense of the potential rather than just the academic performance of our children. It will alert us as to what our children are capable of doing so we can adequately prepare them for the Performance Task and the Curriculum-based Test which are based on the National Standards Curriculum later in May,” Williams said.

The ministry, she said, will be offering additional special learning interventions.

romario.scott@gleanerjm.com