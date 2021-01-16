104 new COVID-19 cases, no additional death

Jamaica on Friday recorded 104 more cases of COVID-19, with ages ranging from one month to 85 years, pushing the tally to 14,096 with 1,936 being active.

Of the new cases, 47 are males, 56 are females and one case is under investigation.

No additional fatality was recorded, keeping the tally at 323.

However, one death which was previously under investigation has been listed as coincidental.

In the meantime, there were 44 additional recoveries, moving the total to 11,674.

Some 116 persons are in hospital with eighteen being moderately ill and twelve critically ill.

Twenty persons are in government quarantine, while 20,540 are at home.

