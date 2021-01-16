Deputy mayor: Abide by building codes

Deputy mayor of Kingston, Councillor Winston Ennis, is urging citizens of Kingston to increase their awareness and preparedness for earthquakes, and abide by the building codes.

The call comes as Jamaica marks Earthquake Awareness Month in January.

Ennis, who was addressing the recent meeting of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), held at the Jamaica Conference Centre, downtown Kingston, said the month will be used to reflect on the 6.5 magnitude earthquake that destroyed the city of Kingston on January 14, 1907.

Many lives were lost during and after the earthquake.

“We, as the local government authority, shall always use this historical experience as a lesson and reminder to warn and educate our citizens about proper building techniques and that they should not build in areas that are vulnerable to disaster. An ounce of prevention is better than a lifetime of pain,” he said.

Seismic Activities

Jamaica is susceptible to seismic activities, which means that an earthquake can strike at any time.

In the event of an earthquake, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) is recommending that persons ‘Drop, Cover and Hold’.

This means persons should get low, go under a table or sturdy surface and cover the head and hold on.

For more information on earthquake drills and safety, contact ODPEM at 876-906-9674-5/ 876-754-9077-8 or www.odpem.org.jm