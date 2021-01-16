Dislocated air valve impacting operations at Hounslow Well, St Elizabeth

The National Water Commission (NWC) is advising that operations at the Hounslow Well in St Elizabeth have been shut down due to a dislocated air valve in Newell.

As a result, some customers are experiencing a disruption in their regular water supply.

Affected areas include Hopewell, Greenfield, Pondside, Hill Top, Bigwoods, Bethany, Short Hill, Hounslow, Newell, Barbary Hall, Brownberry, Stonefield, Brucefield and Cherry Gardens.

The agency says every effort is being made to effect repairs and restore full operations at the facility by the end of today.

