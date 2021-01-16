Harry Maragh lauded at funeral

Shipping giant Harriat ‘Harry’ Maragh was this morning hailed for his contribution to the industry and for being dedicated to the development of his country.

Maragh, 71, died suddenly on January 3.

His funeral was held at the Roman’s Funeral Home in St Andrew with just under a dozen in attendance in adherence to the Government’s COVID-19 protocols.

His casket was opened for a brief moment to allow those in attendance to view his remains.

Several did so and placed red roses in the casket.

His wife Charmaine, son Ryan and daughter Racquel led the in-person tributes.

Maragh was described as a soft-spoken man who punched well above his weight in the industry.

He is credited with transforming Lannaman & Morris into a leading cruise agent.

Tributes came from David Miller, president of the Calabar Old Boys' Association; Professor Gordon Shirley, chairman and executive director of the Port Authority; Trevor Riley, general manager of the Shipping Association of Jamaica; Roland Mallins-Smith, former president of the SeaFreight Lines, as well as politicians Edmund Bartlett and Janice Allen in a pre-recorded video.

At the time of his passing, Maragh was chairman of the Kingston Port Workers Superannuation Fund, a post he held since 2003.

He was also a director of Express Catering and Margaritaville Turks & Caicos.



