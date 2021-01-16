Jamaica-born senior releases book on life in the UK

A Birmingham-based grandmother who began life in poverty in St James, and moved to the United Kingdom (UK) where her outstanding work in the community among vulnerable groups saw her being awarded an MBE, has released a book detailing her life’s journey, including experiencing racism in Britain, and living through World War II.

Eunice McGhie-Belgrave, MBE, now 86, said: “I was brought up believing in education, hard work and serving our community. With this wisdom and understanding of life, I have embraced opportunities and I have achieved and accomplished much more than I could ever have conceptualised.”

Now living in the Stechford area of Birmingham, Eunice recounts her life in the book: Learning and Growing: A Lifetime of Service by God’s Grace.

Belgrave relates how she grew up in the grinding poverty of Maldon District in St James, Jamaica. The book documents her experiences of living through World War II, being a single mother and the struggles, exclusion and racism she received after coming to live in England in 1957.

COMMUNITY ACTIVITIES

During those early years, she immersed herself in a wide range of community activities while raising a family, but went on to become the driving force behind the Shades of Black Community Family Project in the aftermath of the riots in Birmingham in 1985. The project tackled thorny subjects such as mental health awareness and care for the elderly and isolated. These, at times controversial activities, culminated in Eunice receiving an MBE from the Queen in 2002.

She worked to pull especially on youth in the community, targeting them for various initiatives; engaging them in the joys of gardening at a local allotment, healthy cooking, and taking pride in their communities. She also introduced groups of youth and their parents to crafts like needlework, and activities to enhance their literary skills.

Eunice has become something of a community heroine in recent years: recently starring in the Channel 4 television series Lodgers for Codgers in which she opened her home to a young Caucasian woman for several weeks. She has also been credited with helping British-born youngsters of Caribbean heritage connect with the land of their parents and grandparents through her allotment and cooking projects.

Speaking from the wisdom that earned her two Pride of Britain Awards a decade apart, alongside a host of accolades to accompany her MBE, Eunice leant her voice to the search for the road to recovery after the coronavirus outbreak: “Putting others first is a respectful way of working together and is an excellent way of learning basic life skills that benefit us all. Certainly, in these times, (following) coronavirus, supporting each other and working together are key.”

Learning and Growing: A Lifetime of Service by God’s Grace is published by Marcia M Publishing House and is available from all good stockists.