Kingston man charged with robbery with aggravation

A taxi operator has been charged with robbery with aggravation following an incident along Colliston Green Avenue, Kingston 6 on Monday, December 21, 2020.

He is 52-year-old Miguel Hall of Umpire Way in Arnett Gardens.

Reports from the St Andrew Central police are that about 10:30 a.m., the complainant was driving along the above mentioned roadway when a Toyota Isis motor vehicle blocked his path.

Men armed with handguns alighted from the vehicle and proceeded to rob the complainant of cash and cheques before escaping.

Hall later turned himself in and was officially charged on Friday, January 15, after a question and answer interview in the presence of his lawyer.

His court date is being finalised.

